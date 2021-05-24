Home

Rugby League

Local Fiji 7s and Fijiana coaches inspire Wesele

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 10, 2021 5:47 am

Fiji Bati Assistant Coach Jone Wesele is inspired by what the local coaches achieved with the Fiji 7s and Fijiana sides at the Olympic Games.

The former Bati hooker says many of the Bati coaching staff who were supposed to be part of the postponed Rugby World Cup were NRL coaches.

Wesele says most of the coaches pulled out of the World Cup before it was moved to next year, however, after seeing the historical achievements of local coaching staff at the Olympics for our two national rugby sides had him thinking.

‘The Fiji Rugby Union boys have proven with their coaching staff and the only person that comes in is the head coach, other than that, the physio, the trainer, the S&C coach is a local and they’ve shown to the world that not only the players but officials too are here locally’.

He adds what locals like Saiasi Fuli, Timoci Volavola, Tikiko, Namua,Nacani Cawanibuka, Jennifer Khalik Wainiqolo and Wiliam Koong achieved with their respective teams at the Olympics has really challenged him.

Wesele adds for some of them who are not accredited like NRL coaches but are locally taught through the Oceania Sports Education Program, what the Fijiana and Fiji 7s local coaches achieved is a great testament that locals can do it at international level too.

