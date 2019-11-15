Local coaches can do it too says Mazey

The Fiji Sports Commission hopes more sports in the country will follow rugby’s footsteps in upskilling its coaches.

Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey made the comment after revealing that two rugby coaches Senirusi Seruvakula and Saiasi Fuli are now being paid by them through the government’s international coach’s grant.

This year the Fiji Rugby Union made it clear that every Skipper Cup team must have a World Rugby level 3 accredited coach.

Mazey says rugby union is leading the way in raising the bar for its coaches.

“Rugby have been doing a lot of work, World Rugby with the help of New Zealand rugby to assist in training up coaches.”

He adds in the recent Netball Fiji hunt for a new national coach, a local was also part of the process and if she was selected, she would have been paid by the Commission as well.

“Even in netball we ended up with one local qualified coach who coached internationally, we had Una (Rokoura) who coached the PNG team so she qualified, so it was all along to train up locals it wasn’t to say that Fijians are not good enough to be coaches.”

Meanwhile, there are now three local coaches with international experience who are being paid by the Fiji Sports Commission.

They are Fijiana 15s coach Seruvakula, Fijiana 7s mentor Fuli and Fiji Bati Head Coach Joe Rabele.