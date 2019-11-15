Local badminton tournaments postponed

A number of local badminton tournaments have been postponed due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Badminton Fiji was to hold three local tournaments on March and April but were deferred to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

Tournament organizer Andra Whiteside says the new dates for these tournaments ate yet to be confirmed.

Whiteside says these tournaments were vital as it served as build up matches to the World Junior Championship in September.

“It would have given at least the selectors for the Junior Champs an indication of how our players are progressing and which ones to keep an eye out for so that’s sort of a challenge now.”

The World Badminton Junior Championship is scheduled to be played in September at Auckland, New Zealand.