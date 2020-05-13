Loan deals will benefit us says Warriors boss

The injury-hit Warriors say duty of care prevents them from blooding their younger players instead of loaning players from other clubs.

Warriors boss Cameron George admits loan deals benefit their rivals, as well as the New Zealand club.

With the Warriors particularly light on middle forwards after injuries to a number of front rowers, the NRL granted the Warriors permission to loan players from rivals for a period of four weeks.

Former Sharks Captain Paul Gallen and former Broncos prop Sam Thaiday have both offered to come out of retirement to ease the Warriors front row crisis.

The NRL will resume this week with round three after the competition was halted due to the coronavirus and the Warriors will take on the Dragons on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Eels will start things off with the Broncos on Thursday at 9:50pm.

[Source:TVNZ]