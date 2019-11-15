Liverpool takes another step to first league title in 30 years

Liverpool has taken another step towards a first league title in 30 years after defeating Bournemouth 2-1 this morning in the English Premier League.

The victory was Liverpool’s 22nd successive Premier League win at Anfield, breaking the English top-flight record set by former manager Bill Shankly’s team in 1972.

Liverpool fell behind in controversial circumstances, Callum Wilson slotting home Jefferson Lerma’s low cross after appearing to shove Joe Gomez in the build-up to the goal.

But the home side soon hit their stride, through Mohamed Salah who made his 100th league appearance for the club – restored parity with a low finish after Sadio Mane dispossessed Jack Simpson deep inside the Cherries’ half.

The win means Liverpool could be champions by the time they play Everton in the league on 16 March given if Manchester City lose their next three games against Manchester United, Arsenal and Burnley.

In other Premier League matches this morning, Arsenal defeated West Ham 1-nil, Watford went down to Crystal Palace nil-1, Sheff United upsets Norwich 1-nil and Newcastle defeated Southampton also 1-nil, Wolves and Brighton were drawn nil-all.

The Burnley and Tottenham match is currently underway

[Source: BBC Sports]