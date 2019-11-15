Lions a real test for Latui: Seruvakula

Playing against the China Lions in the first Global Rapid Rugby match is a blessing in disguise for the Fijian Latui.

Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says the Fijian Latui will be using the opportunity at the competition to expose as much of their local talent as possible.

“We are trying to do better every day when were at training it’s going to be a very interesting game, we’re playing against a champion from New Zealand, MITRE 10 so that’s good for us for exposure and to lift up the standard of our rugby”

Article continues after advertisement

The Lions will be fielding a full strength team and Coach Mike Rodgers says more than half of the team were part of the Bay of Plenty side winning side in the 2019 Mitre 10 Cup.

‘We got 17 players from the Mitre 10 Cup team here most of the guys who haven’t or fortunate enough to make Super Rugby teams it’s awesome for those boys to be in a full-time rugby environment for 12 months of the year now so in addition to that we got some academy players and along with some players from Waikato, North Harbor and Southland’.

There will be a double header today with the Fiji Warriors playing the decider against Japan for the World Rugby Pacific Challenge followed by the Fijian Latui kicking off their Rapid Rugby Campaign against the China Lions at 6.30pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.