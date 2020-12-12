Ligairi dedicates Mr Fiji win to late colleague Jack Yanuyanudrua

Five-time champion Inoke Ligairi has added another title to his name winning the 2020 Mr. Fiji at the Civic Centre in Suva last night.

Ligairi scooped the title ahead of eight competitive opponents.

The 41-year-old says winning the title this year is a memorable one for him.

“I would like to dedicate this win to my fellow friend Jack Yanuyanudrua who passed away last year. He’s always challenging me, for the years we’ve competed together, I think he brought out the best in me. Without him, I wouldn’t be where I am today

Ben Kava settled for second place while Tomasi Vakausu took the third position.

Meanwhile, in the men’s physique category Jordan Pillay took the top honor, Ronil Chand finished second while Penioni Narube sat in third place.

Elizabeth Maki won the Ms. Fiji title and the Women’s Athlete Physique while Jaime scooped the Women’s Model/Bikini award.