Sports

Lewis Hamilton wins BBC’s top honor

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk ktavi@fbc.com.fj | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 21, 2020 5:25 pm
[Source: Eurosport]

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

One of F1’s all-time great drivers, he equaled Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world titles with his fourth consecutive championship in 2020.

The 35-year-old surpassed Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson who finished second while jockey Hollie Doyle settled for third.

Article continues after advertisement

Boxer Tyson Fury, England cricketer Stuart Broad, and snooker great Ronnie O’Sullivan were also shortlisted for the main award.

[Source: BBC Sport]

