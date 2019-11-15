Home

Leweniqila urges players not to lose momentum

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 21, 2020 8:19 am

Fijiana 15s Captain Sereima Leweniqila is urging the players not to lose their momentum and to continue with their individual training.

Leweniqila says some players might lose interest in training given they are unable to train as a full team.

The 29-year-old is encouraging the players to stay focus on their goal of playing in the Rugby World Cup next year.

“Most women rugby players, they still have that laid back mentality to just go with the flow and so I think it will be up to the players to keep that urge and keep going, training and remain positive that will play next year.”

The Macuata lass adds it important for the players to remain mentally fit as well.

The Rugby World Cup will be held on September 18th in New Zealand.

