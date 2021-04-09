Lelean tries different approach to dominate in Coke Games

Lelean Memorial School has taken a different approach in their preparation towards the 2021 Coca-Cola Games next week.

The team has changed their training schedule to better equip athletes not only for Cokes but in the long run.

Head coach Moiz Altaf says the performance in the Triple N Zone was proof of the effectiveness of the training program.

“Its not just cokes we are focused on, so I brought basic running drills, sprint drills, mechanics, bio mechanics and form running so after bringing and implementing that, they have changed a lot”.

Altaf says the students are aware that the Fiji finals competition will be a different atmosphere altogether and they are prepared for that.

The school is also boasting its blue ribbon sprinter Anare Sailo who will be out for the title next weekend.

The Coca Cola Games will be held from the 22nd to 24th of April at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.