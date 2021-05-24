Lee and Dressel take gold; Biles in gymnastics stands

American Sunisa Lee won gymnastics all-around gold as defending champion Simone Biles celebrated in the stands following her withdrawal from the event.

The United States also enjoyed success in the pool on day six of Tokyo 2020, with Caeleb Dressel continuing his pursuit of six gold medals by earning his first individual Olympic title.

The 24-year-old will become one of the most successful athletes at an individual Games if he succeeds in winning all six events he takes part in.

Meanwhile, conversations about wellbeing in sport continued after golfer Rory McIlroy backed Biles, who has so far pulled out of the team and all-around finals in order to prioritise her mental health.

The four-time major winner said he was “impressed” with the 24-year-old for putting her mental wellbeing first after her decision to withdraw from the all-around final.

“Just as I thought Naomi Osaka was right to do what she did, I 100% agree with what Simone is doing as well.”

McIlroy spoke to the media after he shot a two-under-par 69 in the first round of the men’s Olympic golf tournament.

“I’m certainly very impressed, especially with those two women to do what they did and put themselves first,” he said.

“I’m glad that at least the conversation has started… it’s not taboo any more.”

In the baseball, Israel suffered heartbreak in their Olympic debut as South Korea secured a 6-5 walk-off win in a dramatic extra innings.