Leawere: Japan fought well till the end

Although the Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors kept up a good fight to try and defend their title, they were no match for the Japan powerhouse yesterday at the World Rugby Pacific Challenge Decider match.

Japan gave the last say winning 21-12 at full time.

Fiji Warriors head coach Kele Leawere commended the side for fighting till the end.

Article continues after advertisement

“Full credit to the Japanese side, they came out firing, we had a lot to work on from the whole of this campaign and ball returns, we had to keep that ball. We were doing a lot of 50/50 passes but heads up to the Japanese team, they came out hungry for that win and at the end of the day they won that game”

Fiji ended its four year winning streak last night.