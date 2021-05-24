Learning experience for Chile in Vancouver 7s

Chile will be fielding a mix of veterans and new players at the Vancouver 7s over the weekend.
Captained by 26-year-old Chile 15s fullback Joaquín Huici, the side is coming in as an invitational team along with Hong Kong, Jamaica and Germany.
Chile will face USA in its first match on Sunday at 6.37am.
You can watch the HSBC Vancouver 7s this Sunday and Monday live on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.
