League to be a pathway to pick national reps

The Women’s Super League competition will be a pathway to selecting players for the Fifa women’s World Cup in 2023

This league competition will see the top six teams in the country battle in the top tier division

Head Coach Marika Rodu says he is impressed and thankful to the association to take the leading step in Oceania.

“so it speaks volume of the amount of work and the vision they have set, that without vision we cannot progress”

Rodu says although Fiji is ranked 64 in the Women’s FIFA ranking, this tier division competition will help uncover and develop talents needed at the national level.

The Women’s Super League is scheduled to kickoff next month.