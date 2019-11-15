LC Open Championship rescheduled to Tuesday

The Fiji Swimming Long Course Open Championships that was scheduled yesterday has now been shifted to next Tuesday at the Damodar Aquatic Centre in Suva.

Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova says in light of the recent tropical cyclone that hit Fiji, they had to make changes to the program.

Around 40 swimmers are expected to compete over the two-day tournament.

Also competing are the eight swimmers that will be hoping to make the qualifying time for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games with the likes of Taichi Vakasama, Cheyanne Rova and Moana Wind.

Rova adds swimmers will also be vying to make the cutoff time for the Oceania Championship that will be held in May 2021.