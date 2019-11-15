Lautoka zone next for Mudreilagi

Natabua High School sprinter Nemani Mudreilagi is not worried too much about the Coca Cola Games at the moment.

The 2019 Coca Cola Games senior boys’ 100 meters silver medalist says he has a lot of work to do.

Mudreilagi says his main target at the moment is to better his time at the Lautoka zone in a month’s time.

Article continues after advertisement

‘There’s still lots of room from improvement that yeah can improve my time we are preparing because we know it will be a tough competition for us’.

Meanwhile, Degei house won the Ratu Kadavulevu School inter house yesterday.

Cakau house was second followed by Ma’afu then Sukuna.