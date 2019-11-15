Lautoka confident of OFC chances

Lautoka football coach Anand Sami is confident Lautoka will do well in the OFC champions League.

Judging by the performance of the players in their previous VPL matches, Sami says the side will provide a good challenge to their opponents.

“I’ve got confidence we’ll do well I mean in respect for the other teams. I‘ve seen OFC league but we’ll go put a good performance for the people and fans of Lautoka as well as the people of Fiji.”

Sami adds starting off on the right foot in their first game will set the momentum for the rest of the competition.

Lautoka is in Pool B with Vanuatu’s Malampa Revivors, PNG’s Lae City and Solomon Island’s Henderson Eels.

The Blues will play Malampa Revivors in their first pool match this Saturday in Vanuatu.