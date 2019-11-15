Late Red Rock coach’s legacy will live on: Bobo

The late Red Rock 7s rugby coach Lote Rasiga’s legacy will continue says former national rep Sireli Bobo.

Bobo made the comments after former Red Rock players formed a new club to remember their late mentor.

Bobo says a total of 30 players from Red Rock have represented Fiji under the guidance of their late coach and some of those have now decided to carry on his legacy.

Article continues after advertisement

“One of the things we come up with is to remember our late coach Lote Rasiga’s legacy so his legacy lives on even though it’s not the Red Rock team but he was the one who motivated us he was the one who brought us up so I think for this we can give back something like his name lives on”.

The Red Rock Old Boys will feature in their first tournament which is the Basic Homes Tabadamu 7s at Prince Charles Park in Nadi this weekend.