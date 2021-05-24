Late penalty saves Wallabies

The Wallabies escaped a gutsy French side in their first Test at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane last night.

Flyhalf Noah Lolesio kicked an 83rd minute penalty for the 23-21 win.

France was leading throughout the match until the 83rd minute but they just had themselves to blame.

The French won a line-out just after the full-time hooter sounded but they failed to clear the ball out of play and Australia capitalized before Lolesio nailed the winning penalty.

Both teams scored two tries each and it was France that led 15-7 at halftime.

Fijian winger Marika Koroibete and Rob Valetini featured prominently for the Wallabies while Isi Naisarani made some strong carries when he came off the bench.

Fiji born French winger Alivereti Raka was rested and is expected to feature in the next match.

The second test will be held next Tuesday.