Late dad’s advice drives Rakesa

The loss of a parent can have a lot of impact on an athlete’s life.

For Fiji’s Para-athlete Iosefo Rakesa, he used it as a motivation in his sporting career.

For years Rakesa had been trying to live with the stigma of being bullied,however, he says it was through sports that he was able to overcome it.

“Sometimes I would go to town and be embarrassed because people used to stare at me and I couldn’t go to town alone. It was through sports that I was able to express myself better and accept myself. I was able to go and represent Fiji in Badminton and now in Javelin and Shot put.”

He adds one of his main inspiration was his late father.

“I am doing this for my father, because he had always accept me and taught that I was capable of achieving anything if I set my mind on it. I will try my best to not only achieve my personal best but earn Fiji a medal as well.”

The 25-year-old caught the eyes of coach Freddy Fatiaki while participating in secondary schools competition and has grown since then.

Rakesa and Inosi Matea are Fiji’s representatives at the Tokyo Paralympics which starts on August 24th.