Last chance for swimmers in April

Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova is reminding swimmers that their last chance to qualify for the Olympics is in April.

A FINA sanctioned event will be organized to have the eight swimmers vying for a spot to prove themselves for the last time.

Swimmers will have to meet the FINA A and B qualifying times to book a place at the Olympics.

Rova says although they have other minor competitions between now and April, swimmers can collect some valuable lessons.

“There is still another six competition where anyone can establish a time. The main competition they will have to really work on is the one on the 23rd to the 26th of April which is the Olympic qualifying time. You have to set a time for that particular qualifier to enable you to get the points you require for Olympic qualification.”

Fiji Swimming concluded its Long Course Swimming competition last week at the Damodar Aquartic Centre in Suva where 200 swimmers took part.