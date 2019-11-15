Large turnout at FASANOC workshop

The large turnout at the FASANOC workshop for physical education teachers in the country was encouraging.

Interim FASANOC President Alifereti Cawanibuka says the turnout from some of the national sporting federations is also inspiring for them especially in terms of the technical expertise.

He says it would really help teachers and those involved in physical education to be better skilled to disseminate information and training.

Article continues after advertisement

The workshop was also held to see if those invited could help form the Fiji Association of Health, Physical Education and Recreation, which would organize more workshops and a calendar of activities in the future.

FASANOC chief executive Lorraine Mar closed the workshop, challenging the teachers to be the voice of physical education within the schooling system.

The one-day workshop was funded by FASANOC through an allocation from its regional grant received from the Oceania National Olympic Committees.

Source: FASANOC