Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Sports

Lami to take on Suva in Futsal IDC final

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 6, 2020 12:47 pm

Pasifika Tents, Taxis and Tours Lami will meet HLB Mann Judd Suva in the final of the Vodafone Futsal Inter Championship today.

This is after Lami defeated Southern Forest Navua 3-2 in the second semifinal at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Lami led 3-1 over Navua at halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

Lami’s Amit Kumar opened the accord for his side with a goal two minutes into the game.

This was short-lived as Navua’s Anish Kumar scored the equalizer just minutes after to tie the score at 1-all.

Lami continued to apply pressure and was awarded two goals through Navneet Chand and Isikeli Ratucava.

Navua came firing in the second-half barging into the Lami territory.

Navua’s Joseph Mishra managed to put one through the net to close the gap to 2-3.

Lami walked away with the win.

Lami will meet Suva in the final at 5.30pm today.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.