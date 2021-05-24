Lami defies all odds to beat Rewa

Lami defied all odds last night to defeat a star-studded Rewa side 5-nil in the Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship last night.

Brothers Nikil and Navneet Chand starred for the underdogs, scoring a goal each for Lami in an entailing encounter at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Head Coach Intiaz Khan says the side headed into the competition wary after losing some of their key players to the Delta Tigers.

But Khan says he remained confident that the players would deliver the win they needed.

“It was a blessing in disguise, the last day Rewa stole some of our prominent players as we know Lami has a good variety of players. As I told the players, don’t worry and we proved it today.”

In other matches, Suva thumped newcomers Rakiraki 7-nil, Ba beat Tailevu Naitasiri 4-1, and Nadi thrashed Lautoka 5-nil.

Rewa will kick off the first match today against Rakiraki at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.