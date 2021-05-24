Lakeba Rugby stamps mark

Lakeba Rugby is slowly stamping its mark in the Suva Rugby Union competition.

The Alifereti Doviverata coached-side is the new inclusion in the SRU weekly competition and has managed to produce positive results.

Doviverata says like every other rugby club in the country, Lakeba rugby team aims to produce top level players from the islands.

“That is the whole purpose of coaching the boys, we’re trying to coach them to be better players, they come with their talent and it’s our job as coaches to fine tune the boys we’ve got a strength and conditioning coach to see that side of the team”

Doviverata says majority of the players are from Lakeba Island and some are as young as 18 years.

Manager Roko Sowane says with the right training, the team can go a long way in the Suva rugby competition.

“We have a very high caliber of coaching team and management team that we managed to put this team together”

The newcomers recorded their first win against Savura Black, 31-18 and they are hoping for another good game this weekend.