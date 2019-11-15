Home

Laidlaw after Caleb Clarke for Olympics

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 31, 2020 5:20 pm
New Zealand Sevens coach Clark Laidlaw hopes All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke will be available for the Tokyo Olympic Games next year. [Source: NZ Herald]

Speaking to Newstalk ZB Sport, Laidlaw says he remains positive of having the services of several Super Rugby players including Clarke for their Tokyo Olympics campaign, despite the changing schedule of the event.

Players like Clarke, Chiefs youngster Etene Nanai-Seturo, Hurricanes winger Salesi Rayasi and Scott Gregory of the Highlanders were all expected to miss the Super Rugby season to spend time in camp with the Sevens team to prepare for the Olympics.

However, with the Olympic Games pushed back, they were all available to their clubs for Super Rugby Aotearoa, and all played a role for their teams with Clarke ending the year as an All Blacks winger.

Now arguably New Zealand’s hottest young rugby talent, there are thoughts that Clarke may not be released to the Sevens this time around.

But while there may be concerns for some, Laidlaw is optimistic Clarke would be available.

Source:nzherald.co.nz

