Laid off engineer, Kapadia hops into national Cricket squad

A trip to India in his prime years was what inspired Darshan Kapadia to take up the sport of Cricket.

Now being selected to represent Fiji at the East Asia Pacific Qualifier in Japan has been a dream come true.

Kapadia wants to follow in the footsteps of his little brother Vaibhav Kapadia who was also part of the national squad.

“In 2016 he got selected into the Fiji under 19 squad to play into the world cup so that motivated me more to become a part of cricket and play it and have fun”

An engineer by profession, Kapadia was laid off due to COVID 19 so he has turned his focus into making the final team.

“Ive always wanted to be a part of it cause my brothers been a part of it so I just felt like I need to try and make it to that level and being selected in the squad is a huge honor to me”

Thirty cricketers are part of the national training squad the number will then be reduced by July ahead of the East Asia pacific qualifier.