Lae Snax Tigers arrive ahead of Melanesian Cup Challenge

The Lae Snax Tigers captain John Andy believes his side is capable of defending the Melanesian Cup when they take on the Ravoravo Rabbitohs this Saturday.

The PNG based side arrived into the country late yesterday afternoon with an aim of maintaining their unbeaten record in Fiji.

Andy says the side is fully aware of the pressure as they are the defending champions and taking on the Sabeto based Rabbitohs on home soil will not be an easy task.

“yeah we believe in our boys and we have been training hard and going through a process like simple things and putting in the effort. The boys are also looking forward to this match and we are not taking the Rabbitohs lightly as they are a better side to.”

The Rabbitohs will host the Tigers at Churchill Park in Lautoka this Saturday at 4pm.

You can catch the live coverage of the match on FBC Sports.