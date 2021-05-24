Home

Sports

Lack of facilities concern for Shooting Fiji

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist
October 6, 2021 12:45 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

The biggest handicap of Shooting Association of Fiji’s development is the lack of facilities.

SAF has developed young national shooters who have participated in regional championships despite the challenges.

The Association’s Secretary Henry Stephen says they don’t have a shooting range of their own nor does it have the facilities to develop a shooter to a competitive level.



He says local shooters who competed at top level competitions did so at great cost to themselves by going to New Zealand and Australia to train their facilities.

Stephen says they’re fortunate that the Fiji Military has granted them permission to use its shooting range.

He adds they can’t host any regional or international competitions.

“If we were to win the Pacific Games hosting in the near future we would seriously have to look at developing a shooting range to host it because at this stage the range that the Shooting Association currently use is not able to host competitions”.

Shooting was one of the first two federations that submitted its return to play protocols to the Fiji Sports Commission last month.

Once the green light is given, the Shooting Association plans to start with non-competitive recreational activities.

