Labasa upsets Rewa

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 7, 2020 3:06 pm

Labasa is one step closer to achieving their aim of defending their Women’s Inter-District Championship crown.

The side defeated Rewa 3-2 on penalty shootout in the first Women’s IDC semi-final clash at the Fiji Football Academy ground in Ba.

The teams were locked nil-all at full time and headed to into two spells of extra time.

Article continues after advertisement

The win ships Labasa to secure their place in the finals tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Meanwhile, the second Women’s IDC clash is currently underway with Ba taking on Nadroga.

 

