Labasa to meet Ba in Women’s IDC finals

It will be a repeat of last year’s final showdown in the Women’s Inter-District championship final today.

Labasa will once again face rivals Ba with both teams vying for the Women’s IDC crown.

A dominant display by Ba with their 3-nil win over Nadroga has sent a stern message to defending champions Labasa that the Ladies in Black will be out to turn tables around.

Article continues after advertisement

While the title lies on the hands of the Babasiga Lions, when the whistle blows at 12.30pm placing the title on the line, the side knows the hunt to retain their title begins.

In another thrilling football clash today, Lautoka will battle Suva in their Vodafone Premier League clash at 3pm at Churchill Park.

You can catch the live commentary of the Lautoka-Suva match on Mirchi FM