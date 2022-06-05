Labasa set for anticipated final

4R Electrical Labasa have a bigger mountain awaiting them today in the Digicel Fiji FACT final against Rams Cleaning Service/ All Freight Logistics Suva.

The Lions came out with a roar yesterday defeating the men in black in a 4-3 thriller in the semi-final showdown.

Labasa coach Ravneel Pratap says recovery for them is crucial as the games will be back-to-back.

He says Suva has been a force to reckon with and will come in with all guns blazing.

“We will not take this final for granted, I think our opponent will be waiting for us in the final it will not be easy we will go back, recover and plan properly and come back. It will not be easy as we will have to fight again- another fight to go and then we’ll see what happens in the final”

Labasa now have a chance to win its fifth FACT title today and the last time they won was in 2015 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi after beating Rewa 2-0 in the final.

Pratap says he wants to lead Labasa back to its glory days.

Labasa will face Suva in the grand finale at 3pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.