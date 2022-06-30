Labasa leads in Super League

[Source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook]

Labasa still tops the Digicel Women’s Super League with four clear points ahead of defending champions Ba.

The Arthur Simmons-coached side has 26 points while Ba is in second with 22 points.

Suva is third with 14 points, Rewa in fourth with 13 and Nadroga is in fifth place with seven points.

Tailevu Naitasiri sits at the bottom of the table with one point.

In Round 11, Rewa will face Labasa, Suva will battle Ba while Tailevu Naitasiri will face Nadroga.

Meanwhile in the Digicel Premier League this week, Nadi will meet Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday at 3pm.

There will be a DPL triple header at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday with Tailevu Naitasiri facing Nasinu at 11.30am, followed by Suva and Ba at 1.30pm, and then Rewa faces Labasa at 3.30pm.

Also on Sunday, Navua takes on Lautoka at Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm.

Nadroga and Navua will play two games this week, starting tomorrow with their round 10 match at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 7pm.