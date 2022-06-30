Sports

Labasa leads in Super League

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 30, 2022 5:50 am

[Source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook]

Labasa still tops the Digicel Women’s Super League with four clear points ahead of defending champions Ba.

The Arthur Simmons-coached side has 26 points while Ba is in second with 22 points.

Suva is third with 14 points, Rewa in fourth with 13 and Nadroga is in fifth place with seven points.

Article continues after advertisement

Tailevu Naitasiri sits at the bottom of the table with one point.

In Round 11, Rewa will face Labasa, Suva will battle Ba while Tailevu Naitasiri will face Nadroga.

Meanwhile in the Digicel Premier League this week, Nadi will meet Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday at 3pm.

There will be a DPL triple header at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday with Tailevu Naitasiri facing Nasinu at 11.30am, followed by Suva and Ba at 1.30pm, and then Rewa faces Labasa at 3.30pm.

Also on Sunday, Navua takes on Lautoka at Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm.

Nadroga and Navua will play two games this week, starting tomorrow with their round 10 match at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 7pm.

 

FEO to serve notice to Shah directly

Unsubstantiated claims will not shake the government – PM

Sisters sharing bus cards

FBOA decries bus driver’s action

Health Ministry to confirm suspected leptospirosis death

Defense ordered to pay cost for delaying court proceedings

Ministry has enough healthcare workers: Dr Waqainabete

France delivers 9,600 doses of Moderna vaccines to Fiji

Three men jailed for rape of minor

No attempts to remove Gavoka, bad smell still in SODELPA

Coordination with all relevant stakeholders is vital: Akbar

Uru glad to be back home

Labasa leads in Super League

UK commits 1,000 extra troops for Nato's eastern flank

Maori All Blacks humble Ireland

Munster, Kaufusi out

Brutal killing caught on camera stokes religious tensions in India

Cirikidaveta out, Kamikamica in

Flight delay cancels friendly match

US singer faces decades in jail at sex trafficking sentencing

Airbnb permanently bans parties and events around the world

Managers have been living in a pressure cooker

Lizzo called Beyoncé her 'North Star'

Vota learns from some of the best

NZ 7s names team for Commonwealth Games

Abortion, tech and surveillance

We need to do better: Tuisese

Fiji supports moratorium on deep sea mining

Fiji all set for OFC Women’s Nations Cup

$71,497 boost for Cure Kids Fiji

Choose healthier food option: Dr Waqainabete

Sea Eagles on thin ice

Man kills US worker over 'too much mayonnaise'

Galoa village women, player in plastic circularity

Albanese condemns Vladimir Putin's 'illegal war of aggression'

Williams loses in Wimbledon return

U.S. to deploy nearly 300,000 monkeypox vaccine

Disney extends CEO Bob Chapek’s contract

Travis Barker hospitalised with mystery illness hours after tweeting 'God save me'

Survey shows Māori, disabled, rainbow communities most at risk

Fiji looks forward to Australia’s support in advancing ocean-related goals

Global plastic crisis calls for integrated approach: Workie

Cancer campaigner dies aged 40

Child dies in house fire

Singapore is facing a dengue fever 'emergency'

Woody Allen mulls end of career

Depp's rep shuts down talk of 'Pirates' return

Mexico blames poverty and US border crisis

US consumer confidence slumps to lowest level in 16 months

Management of the economy post-COVID critical: AG

Fijian economy forecast growth revised upward

High Court to hear fresh bail application for murder accused

Girls claim bus driver refused to let them board

Shah issued a Section 144 notice

Age just a number for Ratuniyarawa

Agriculture Ministry aims to reduce fertilizers in rice farms

Texas lawyer calls for more 'humane' border policy

Sipakana weighs his options

More focus on climate change issues for Australia

Non-essential petrol sales halted in Sri Lanka

Nick Cannon says he's 'failed miserably' at monogamy

Turkey supports Finland and Sweden Nato bid

Kamikamica in the interchange for Storm

Mobile Soil Testing Caravan Launched

India cruise to a four-run victory

Cancer survivor shines on debut

US sets new sanctions against Russia

Banks records profits, but impact of economic shock to come

At least 46 found dead in abandoned lorry

Ministry on high alert: Dr Waqainabete

Government working closely with relevant stakeholders

$100 unemployment assistance extended

11,000 plants uprooted in Kadavu

PNC live on FBC Sports

Raise ambitions for ocean health recovery

‘Great Pacific garbage patch’ poses serious threat to Fiji and PICs

Friendly matches for Fiji before OFC Nations Cup

Another round of overseas voter registration next month

President thanks Team Fiji

Stenting services at Ba Hospital by November

3 killed and at least 50 injured when Amtrak train derails in Missouri

Educate children about dangers of illicit drugs

Piutau a Drua fan

Fiji ready to launch Blue Bond

Bua chasing history

More pledges needed on ocean action: Guterres

Australia to assist the Pacific in any way possible

Injury concerns for Rewa

Lack of skills a hindrance for aspiring entrepreneurs

Ruling on Radrodro Permanent Stay application tomorrow

Election officials reminded of their duties

PM puts the world on notice again regarding ocean health

Will Jordan out due to Covid

Credit Suisse bank found guilty over money laundering charges

Britney Spears' ex-husband tried to enter her bedroom while crashing her wedding

They danced and died: Tragic teen party mystery in S. Africa

Chris Hemsworth looks back on a decade of playing Thor ahead of 'Love and Thunder'

NZ recession 'almost certain' says independent economist

Judge blocks Louisiana's abortion 'trigger law'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrate 16th wedding anniversary

Cardi B announces new song dropping Friday

Stars hit out at US abortion laws at ceremony

Trump SPAC shares plunge on grand jury subpoena news

Crowded shopping centre hit by Russian strike - 11 dead

Russia in debt default as payment deadline passes

Protesters call for release of anti-Modi activist

Negative test for third suspected monkeypox case

95 new COVID-19 cases in four-days

Fiji Rice contracts farmers

G7 leaders pledge action on Russia - do we believe them?

Supply chain issues continue to challenge Hotels: Lockington

Suicide figures disconcerting: Kuruleca

FEE program to assist 15 businesses

Raiwai brawlers granted bail

Emotional week for Tongan stars

Top four focus for Jetsetters

Ben Ryan joins Brentford FC

Fijian boy watched as paramedics tried to save his mum’s life

Nabavatu youth get farm tools

Centre selection dilemma for Blues Coach

Exercise to return right land to owners

England seals 3-0 series victory

Winning start for Djokovic

Leaders detail $600bn plan to rival China's Belt and Road initiative

Nasa launches first rocket from Australian commercial spaceport

Government hopes to address imported inflation

Tourism industry faces scarcity of skilled workers

New Skipper Cup teams to be known this week

Pay rise for Fiji Pine Limited staff

Suspended doctor granted bail

Rewa to know O-League opponents on Thursday

PIF hopes for concrete commitment in COP 27

Former Ireland coach to assist All Blacks

Kamikamica honored to be a Bati

Daughter of slain mother in NZ posts emotional tribute

Employers reminded about worker’s contribution

Radrodro’s lawyer applies for a Permanent Stay

FCDCL focuses on increasing productivity

DPL triple-header at Ratu Cakobau Park

Reach out and assist those with mental health: Kuruleca

Fittler praises Paulo

Scores injured in deadly bullfight stand collapse

Leawere to start for Maori All Blacks

A viewing guide to Sunday's show

Kendrick Lamar makes powerful Glastonbury debut

'Westworld' again juggles its pieces

Building permits valued at $85m issued for March quarter

Fiji Kava opens nursery in Taveuni

Man jailed for hitting wife with gas cylinder

Recognition of Nadi Airport reflects hard work of staff

Covid hits All Blacks camp

Five-month-old baby girl fatally shot in Chicago car

Medium-to-long range surface-to-air missile defense system for Ukraine

Electronic Arts is still the odd one out in gaming

Scores injured as bullfight stand collapses

Russia keeps cashing in

Family, friends mourn British journalist killed in Brazil

What’s the impact of a Russian debt default?

Respect Tom Hanks' sacrifice for dud Elvis role

South African police investigate nightclub deaths

Diana Ross brings Motown glamour to Glastonbury

Fijians urged to be wary of monkeypox-like symptoms

116 Fijians suffer or die from burns

Second Farebrother challenge for Rewa

Alleged murderer of Fijian woman to front court

Turuva remembers mum in starring debut

Work underway to solve parking issues in Suva

Memorial service takes place at Oslo Cathedral

Lautoka coach content

Buildings in disrepair to undergo renovation

Root and Pope shines for England

Russian missiles hit Kyiv as G7 summit begins in Europe

AHC addressing visa application backlogs: Feakes

ADB acknowledged for continuous support

Blues square series in Perth

NZ wins Oceania 7s despite losing to Fiji

First win for Fijiana

Stalemate in battle of the cities

Fiji’s economic rebound on track

Sipakana goal enough for Nadi

Capital side eyes semi-final spot

Biden signs bipartisan gun safety package into law

Ba and Rewa settle for a draw

Interchange rotation for Maroons

Police launch homicide investigation after woman dies in stabbing in Christchurch

Petty crimes on the rise in Capital City

Freight costs affect price of spare parts

More stolen items recovered

Koroisau inspiring younger generation

Kumar new Chairman, Naicker refuses to give in

Asset confiscation to fight drug traffickers

FIA contributions acknowledged

New school for students of Nagonenicolo

USP students to sail on Norway’s largest ship

Deadly quake a new blow to Afghans reeling from poverty

Fiji hammers Tonga, fifth loss for Fijiana

Prince William is 'perfect candidate' to become James Bond

CEO has no government guidance on pricing policy

Abortion ruling thrusts companies into divisive arena

Glastonbury fans sing Happy Birthday to Paul McCartney