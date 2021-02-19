Labasa football will not let guard down

The triumph of the Labasa football team in last weekends Champion vs Champion Series means they now have to work harder.

Coach Ravneel Pratap says fans will be expecting the team to maintain the winning ways heading into the start of the Vodafone Premier League.

Pratap says they cannot let their guard down and that real work will now begin.

“It’s a big challenge for us now knowing that we have won the first tournament. Now people expect us to perform better when we take the field so we have to work hard. This is not the end of the journey, we have to go back and worker harder than whatever we have achieved today.”

Labasa takes on Ba next Saturday at 1.20pm at Subrail Park in Labasa while Nadroga hosts Nadi at 5pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Rewa takes on Suva next Sunday at 3 pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Also on Sunday, Lautoka faces Navua at Churchill Park at the same time.

You can catch the live commentary of the Suva/Rewa match on Mirchi FM.