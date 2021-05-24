LA Rams and Bengals to meet in Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams will meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 after both sides produced fantastic comebacks to win their Conference Championships.

Cincinnati came from 21-3 down to win the AFC Championship game 27-24 at the much-fancied Kansas City Chiefs.

The Rams recovered from 17-7 behind to beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 to lift the NFC Championship.

Super Bowl 56 takes place at the Rams’ So-Fi Stadium on 13 February.