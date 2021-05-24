Sports
LA Rams and Bengals to meet in Super Bowl
January 31, 2022 4:06 pm
[Source: turfshowtimes]
The Los Angeles Rams will meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 after both sides produced fantastic comebacks to win their Conference Championships.
Cincinnati came from 21-3 down to win the AFC Championship game 27-24 at the much-fancied Kansas City Chiefs.
The Rams recovered from 17-7 behind to beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 to lift the NFC Championship.
Super Bowl 56 takes place at the Rams’ So-Fi Stadium on 13 February.
