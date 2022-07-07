Kyrgios through to first Wimbbledon semi-final

Nick Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam singles semi-final with a straight-set success over Chile’s Cristian Garin at Wimbledon

Kyrgios won 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7-5) to become the first Australian man since 2005 to reach the last four at Wimbledon.

Having reached a second Wimbledon quarter-final eight years after his first, the 27-year-old put in a strong serving performance to advance.

He will face either Spanish second seed Rafael Nadal or American Taylor Fritz.

Kyrgios fell to his back, arms spread out, as a missed shot from Garin confirmed his place in the last four.