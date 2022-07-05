Kyrgios braves shoulder injury

[Source: Wimbbledon]

Shrugging off a shoulder injury, Nick Kyrgios’ reached his first major quarter-final in seven years.

Kyrgios’ Wimbledon run continues after beating American Brandon Nakashima.

The Australian was more subdued than in his fiery match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, staying largely quiet in a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 win.

Victory came despite needing a medical timeout and regular physio treatment.

The 27-year-old will play Chile’s Cristian Garin in the last eight tomorrow.