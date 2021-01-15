Home

Kuruvoli helps in Judo’s grassroots development

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 16, 2021 7:42 am

While trying to keep the sport of judo alive in the country, Olympian Simione Kuruvoli hopes to help Fiji regain its top position in the region.

The 70-year-old has been undertaking a two-week judo clinic program sharing his knowledge and skills of the sport to school students.

He says getting Fiji Judo back on the throne in Oceania will be a tough challenge but it’s something that can be achieved.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are trying to have a big base for our Judo community. That’s why we are working with school students. Also, we are training our Judokas for future international tournaments.”

Kuruvoli says he has seen massive potential in the span of two-weeks and, proper training will help the children become future champions.

The clinic successfully ended yesterday with a total of 20 children taking part in the two-week event.

 

