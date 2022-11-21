Kumar enjoys local competition

Fiji Kulas midfielder Vanisha Kumar is getting all the experience she can in the Digicel Women’s Inter-District Championship before she return to Australia.

Kumar who returned from the Four Nations Cup earlier this month wanted to get a stint with the Labasa side and she has been an outstanding addition to the team.

As her first time playing in the IDC, Kumar says she is enjoying the local tournament.

“I really like playing with them, a lot of the players ive played in the national team with them before so some of the combinations are still there, I’m still finding my way around this heat it’s a very vast comparison to the weather we have in Sydney right now and just coming out of the international competition I’m still feeling the fatigue a little bit I think but tomorrow I’m going to work on that and perform better”

She adds, now that Labasa has made it to the semi-finals, competition will only get tougher.

“I think we are considered a threat to the other teams but I think our performance wasn’t as good as we can play and I definitely still think that we’re the best team in this competition, it’s just a matter of if we can perform on the day”

In the first semi-final, Labasa who topped Group A will take on Tailevu Naitasiri who qualified for the last four for the first time.

Ba will face Rewa in the second semi-final of the women’s Digicel Inter-District Championship.

The Women in Black topped Group B undefeated following a 4-1 over Nadi in their last pool match.