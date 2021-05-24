Krishna’s goal not enough for ATK

Fiji’s golden boy Roy Krishna scored the lone goal for ATK Mohun Bagan but it wasn’t enough as Hyderabad took a 3-1 victory earlier this morning in the Indian Super League.

Bartholomew Ogbeche, Mohammad Yasir, and Javier Siverio helped Hyderabad beat Krishna’s side.

Hyderabad are in the midst of their most successful season in ISL.

They finished third in the league stage and qualified for their maiden semifinals, but their dominance was there for all to see.

Manolo Marquez’s men won 11 of their 20 games and were in pole position to win the League Shield but for Jamshedpur who thrashed them 3-0 in a crucial game towards the end of the league stages.

[Source : Indian Express]