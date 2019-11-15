Krishna scores his sixth goal for ATK

Fiji football star Roy Krishna scored his sixth goal of the season this morning for ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League.

Fiji’s wonder-boy struck in the 51st minute against NothEast United after Edu Garcia curls in a corner and Jose Arroyo flicks the ball with his head towards an unmarked Krishna who heads the ball into the net.

ATK scored again six minutes later through an own goal. The 2-nil win puts ATK Mohun Bagan back at to the top of the ISL table.

