Krishna only overseas player confirmed

Overseas players may miss out on the chance of joining the national squad if their eligibility documents are not sorted by January.

Team Manager Anushil Kumar says as of now no other overseas player apart from Captain Roy Krishna is confirmed to be part of the squad.

Krishna is expected to link up with the team days before the qualifier in March following the conclusion of the Indian Super League.

Kumar says they will continue to uphold the rule set by coach Flemming Serritsev which means every player that wishes to join the team has to be physically present in camp.

“We are trying our best to get their availability either in the December camp or our next camp in January otherwise it will be too late for them to be considered in the final squad. It is likely Roy will be available because as of now with the current schedule of the Indian Super League, it’s likely that the final will be a few days before we go into Qatar for the World Cup qualifiers.”

The squad will embark on its third camp this month at the Fiji Football Academy Grounds in Ba.

This weekend, the players will be in action for their respective teams in the Digicel Premier League.

Labasa faces Navua today at 7pm before taking on Nadi on Sunday at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The live commentary of the Labasa/Navua game will air on Mirchi FM.

Navua will go on to meet Ba on Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Other games on Sunday sees Suva battling Lautoka at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium and Rewa plays Nadroga at the same time at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.