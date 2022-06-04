Krishna bids farewell to ATK Mohun Bagan

After two successful seasons with ATK Mohun Bagan, Fijian striker Roy Krishna officially leaves the club.

Krishna has played 45 matches for the Hero Indian Super League side, having scored 24 times and assisted on 13 occasions in the same, as he led the Mariners to numerous victories.

He started his voyage with ATK in the 2019-20 season, where he steered them to their third championship win with 15 strikes, the highest that season.

The striker was subsequently inducted into the newly formed ATK Mohun Bagan side the following season, as he went on to become the joint-highest scorer with 14 strikes and also guided them to the final.

Krishna struck seven times and assisted on four other occasions in the Hero ISL 2021-22 season and helped them finish in the top-four.

[Source: IndianSuperLeague.com]