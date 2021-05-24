Home

Rugby League

Koroisau helps secure win for Panthers

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 3, 2021 6:50 am

Fijian hooker Apisai Koroisau scored a try for Panthers to help secure a narrow 14-13 win against Maika Sivo’s Paramatta Eels last night.

The Panthers led 6-4 at half-time in a tense contest when Api Koroisau split the Eels defence with a solo effort with a quarter of the game remaining

Matt Burton was the man to thank after giving Panthers the lead with just a minute left on the clock to put Penrith ahead after they played in patches for much of the game.

Article continues after advertisement

Panthers fullback Charlie Staines had a mixed evening deputizing in the No.1 jersey with an error in the air that led to an Eels try before he didn’t contest a Moses kick to hand the visitors a second.

A penalty goal to Moses levelled the scores with 24 minutes left on the clock as both sides went set-for-set in a high-intensity second half.

A try-saving effort from Clint Gutherson and Marata Niukore on a charging Viliame Kikau set up the grandstand finish.

[Source: NRL.com]

 

