Konta reaches third round of Canada Open

British number one Johanna Konta fought back from a set down to defeat third seed Elina Svitolina and reach the Canadian Open third round.

Svitolina looked in control when she took first set in just 38 minutes.

However, Konta showed remarkable resilience, winning eight out of nine games to take the second set and go a double-break up in the decider on her way to a 3-6 6-3 6-2 win.

She faces Russia’s Anastasia Potapova or American Coco Gauff in the last 16.