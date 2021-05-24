Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
WHO warns of new variants|Coral Coast Villages on high alert|Indian High Commissioner to Fiji holds virtual talks with Diaspora|No one fully vaccinated in Fiji has died from COVID-19: Dr Fong|Four patients on ventilators|Ministry reviews Central Division containment border|Cases from June not showing symptoms to end isolation|Unvaccinated Fijians could strain health services|13 new COVID-19 deaths|Police continue COVID Health enforcement|ADF soldiers arrive for Lekutu school rehab|Close to 80% of target population on Kadavu vaccinated|Ten new COVID-19 deaths with 264 new infections|Nine COVID patients in critical condition|COVID stigma hinders treatment and care|Ministry endorses the use of AgRDT|Decreasing cases not reflective of illnesses and deaths|Vaccination is key to ending island wide outbreak|Japan to provide AstraZeneca vaccine|50% vaccination will see infections drop|18 more dead from COVID-19|Six COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Fiji receives an additional 100,000 vaccine|No signs of Delta mutation in Fiji|New ambulances will boost COVID response|
Full Coverage

Sports

Konta reaches third round of Canada Open

| @BBCWorld
August 12, 2021 11:31 am
Johanna Konta [Source: The Conversation]

British number one Johanna Konta fought back from a set down to defeat third seed Elina Svitolina and reach the Canadian Open third round.

Svitolina looked in control when she took first set in just 38 minutes.

However, Konta showed remarkable resilience, winning eight out of nine games to take the second set and go a double-break up in the decider on her way to a 3-6 6-3 6-2 win.

Article continues after advertisement

She faces Russia’s Anastasia Potapova or American Coco Gauff in the last 16.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.