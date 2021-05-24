Home

Knights secure top eight spot after narrow win

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 27, 2021 6:10 am

A narrow 15-14 win secured the Newcastle Knights a place in the finals as they defeated Titans last night in round 24 of the NRL.

With Kalyn Ponga and Pearce at their inspirational best the Knights climbed to 26 competition points to ensure they will finish seventh for the second consecutive season.

The Titans, meanwhile, face a nervous wait for other results this weekend ahead of a huge clash with the Warriors on the last day of the regular season.

Tonight’s match sees Warriors face Raiders at 8pm.

Source: NRL

