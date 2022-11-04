Kiwis named for Bati battle

[Source: New Zealand Kiwi/Facebook]

New Zealand Kiwi winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak’s return is the only change to the New Zealand Kiwis’ 19-man squad for their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Fiji.

The 27-year-old fills the vacant spot created by prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves’ one-match suspension for a high tackle on Dan Norman in last weekend’s win over Ireland

For the second time in successive World Cups, the Kiwis and Fiji meet at the quarter-final stage of the tournament.

When the two nations met for the first time in 2017, the Bati caused a major shock by winning 4-2 in a tryless contest in Wellington.

The Kiwis go into their quarter-final after topping Pool C with victories over the Lebanon Cedars 34-12, Jamaica’s Reggae Warriors 68-6 and the Ireland Wolfhounds 48-10.

After losing 8-42 to the Kangaroos in their opening match, Fiji beat Italy’s Azzurri 60-4 and the Scotland Bravehearts 30-14 to finish runner-up in Pool B.

In the other quarter-finals this weekend Australia play Lebanon, England play Canada and Papua New Guinea plays Brazil.

