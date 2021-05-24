Kiwi skier Nico Porteous wins Olympic gold in freeski halfpipe final

Almost four years to the day since he burst on the scene with bronze, the golden future that Nico Porteous promised has come to fruition.

Porteous today became New Zealand’s youngest individual Olympic champion by winning the freeski halfpipe in the same uncomplicated and ascendant manner with which he competes.

It took only one exemplary run for the 20-year-old to add gold to the bronze he stunned this country to claim in the same event in 2018, moving up a couple of steps on the podium with an effortless ease that belies his technical excellence.

Article continues after advertisement

After keeping it hidden in his bag of tricks while qualifying in second place on Thursday, Porteous immediately put down his trademark back-to-back double cork 1620s to record an opening score of 93.00.

Through three rounds, none of the other 11 riders could surpass what Porteous had displayed using an unmatched mix of agility, strength and style.

It was a spectacular combination that saw him soar to top spot and that’s where he would remain, ahead of David Wise (90.75) in second, with older brother Miguel finishing 11th (63.50).

Porteous, the world and X Games champion, added the Olympic title in windy conditions that vexed many in a field featuring the world’s top 10 halfpipe skiers, making yet more Kiwi sporting history.