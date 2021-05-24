Kiwi Pascoe wins historic 10th Paralympic gold

New Zealand Paralympic swimmer, Sophie Pascoe has done it again, winning gold in the women’s S9 100m freestyle final in Tokyo.

The victory gives her a historic 10th Paralympic gold and takes her career medal tally to an impressive 18.

New Zealand’s most successful Olympian claimed her third medal of the Games, leading the race from start to finish.

Pascoe has a chance to increase her gold medal tally tomorrow with the 200m individual medley heats and the 100m butterfly on Thursday.

[Source: TVNZ]