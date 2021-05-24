Home

Kiwi Pascoe wins historic 10th Paralympic gold

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 1, 2021 4:23 pm
New Zealand’s Sophie Pascoe celebrates her 10th Paralympics gold medal, in the 100m freestyle S9 in Tokyo [Source: stuff.co.nz]

New Zealand Paralympic swimmer, Sophie Pascoe has done it again, winning gold in the women’s S9 100m freestyle final in Tokyo.

The victory gives her a historic 10th Paralympic gold and takes her career medal tally to an impressive 18.

New Zealand’s most successful Olympian claimed her third medal of the Games, leading the race from start to finish.

Pascoe has a chance to increase her gold medal tally tomorrow with the 200m individual medley heats and the 100m butterfly on Thursday.

[Source: TVNZ]

