King Charles Park Deans quarterfinals to also air live on FBC

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will now also bring live coverage of the Vodafone Deans quarterfinal games from King Charles Park Ground one in Nadi this Saturday, alongside its existing coverage from Churchill Park ground one in Lautoka.

This means fans won’t just see the action from Churchill Park, but can also follow all six high-stakes matchups from Ground 1 in Nadi on FBC 2, while FBC sports continues its coverage from Lautoka.

For Fijians abroad, all King Charles Park Ground 1 matches will also be available via pay-per-view on VitiPlus for $49 FJD.

The King Charles Park Ground 1 schedule kicks off at 8.30am with the Under-14 clash between Suva Grammar School and St Vincent College. That will be followed at 9.30am by the Under-15 match featuring Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School against Lelean Memorial School.

At 10.40am, Suva Grammar School will return for the Under-17 match against Shri Guru Nanak Khalsa College. The Under-19 showdown between Tailevu Naitasiri College and Naitasiri Secondary School takes place at 11.40am.

Ratu Navula College will then meet Ratu Simione Matanitobua College at 1.05pm, before the final Ground 1 match of the day at 2.30pm between Nasinu Secondary School and Ratu Kadavulevu School.

All six matches promise high-stakes action as schools battle for semifinal spots, with fans across the country and abroad now able to follow every minute live.

